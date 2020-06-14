Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Karachi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced through Twitter on Saturday.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID-19 positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

The former all-rounder had recently been busy with his charitable foundation as the country grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

The cricketer had offered to work for brands, not for money or personal interest, but for exchange of ration and funds that can be utilised to help the disadvantaged during the pandemic.

“I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during COVID-19, I have a proposal to all brands: I will work with brands for free personally – I just want ration and funds in return,” he had tweeted.—AFP