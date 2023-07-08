KARACHI – The Rukhsati event of Aqsa Shahid Afridi, the eldest daughter of former Pakistani captain, was held in Karachi, and the star-studded event was attended by politicians, top players, and former cricket stars.

As the wedding event of Afridi’s daughter becomes the talk of the town, the former enigmatic player penned an emotional note for his firstborn who tied the knot with Naseer Nasir.

Sharing a candid moment from the event, Afridi was spotted in a black shalwar kurta with a matching waistcoat. The bride’s face was not shown in any of the pictures, while she was spotted in a heavily embroidered red and gold dress.

In a social media post, Afridi said “Meri pyari beti…it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms – and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first”.

Picture Cuortesy: https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/

The cricketer-turned-philanthropist showered prayers for daughter and son-in-law in the post. It further added, “May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together”.

For the unversed, Aqsa and Naseer tied the knot last year in an intimate nikah ceremony, and now their Rukhsati takes place later, with a gap of six months.

Earlier, pictures of national stars including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam ul Haq, Hassan Ali, were spotted at the ceremony.