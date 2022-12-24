Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has been named the new interim chief selector of the men’s national team.

He replaces Mohammad Wasim, who was let go from the post when the new management committee took hold of PCB’s affairs.

Afridi will be flanked by former team-mates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum.

His appointment is understood to be in the short term, primarily focusing on selecting the squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand. Mohammad Wasim has already chosen the side which will take on the Kiwis in a two-match series beginning on December 26th.

“Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent”.

“So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern-day game. I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side’s success in the upcoming series,” said Najam Sethi.

Shahid Afridi was previously named to the Management Committee but opted out before being named the new chief selector.

“I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities,” Afridi said.

Razzaq, meanwhile, recently resigned from his position as assistant coach of Central Punjab, while Iftikhar was working as a coach at the PCB’s National High-Performance Centre in Lahore before the new appointment.