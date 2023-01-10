Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to retain the services of Shahid Afridi as the Chief Selector of the men’s national team until the 2023 cricket World Cup in India.

The former captain currently occupies the role on an “interim” basis.

He was appointed in place of Mohammad Wasim who was relieved of his duties during Pakistan’s test series against New Zealand, leaving the team directionless for a while. Shahid Afridi, originally a member of the Management Committee to oversee PCB’s affairs, was then offered the Chief Selector role which ran until the ODI series against New Zealand.

With his cohorts Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, he selected the squad for the series which would have seen his tenure come to an end.

But according to sources within the PCB, the board is leaning towards omitting the “interim” title from his name so he can get to work on building a playing XI that can win the World Cup for Pakistan which will be staged in India, in November this year.

Afridi has also expressed his interest in being part of the selection process for the new coach of the national side.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul has emerged as one of the major contenders for the role of bowling coach while Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s first choice for head coach, has asked PCB for a month’s time to make up his mind about the coaching vacancy.

Pakistan experiences its limited-overs heyday during the Australian/South African’s spell with the team and is pursuing him almost 4 years after letting him walkway.