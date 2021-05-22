Shahid Afridi confirms his daughter’s engagement to Shaheen Shah

Shahid Khan Afridi, the former Pakistani cricket captain, announced on Saturday that his eldest daughter will marry Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the future.

Shahid was asked about his daughter’s engagement to star pacer Shaheen in a recent interview with a private channel, and he responded that if God wills, the young bowler would be his son-in-law in the future.

Shaheen had no relationship with his daughter prior to this development, according to the cricketer.

“We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen,” the former captain said, “and we belong to different tribes.”

He went on to say that Shaheen’s parents had a keen urge for the two families to formalize their friendship for the past two years.

Shahid said that his daughter aspires to be a doctor and that she has not yet decided as to whether she will continue her studies in Pakistan or in England.

Ayaz Khan, Shaheen’s father, had previously spoken to the media, confirming that the two families have a long history of friendship and that Shahid’s family has agreed to the proposal.

In the same interview, Shahid Afridi said that instead of relying on Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to “fix the problems of old Pakistan”

Shahid Afridi discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview that recently went viral on social media, and said that even when he wasn’t the prime minister, his speeches were very strong and would have a great impact on his audience.

“The whole nation used to stand up out of excitement whenever Imran Bhai delivered a speech in the past. But now, he gives a lot of explanations,” Shahid Afridi said.

Advising the premier, he said: “Imran Bhai should now leave Zardari and Nawaz Sharif alone as he has been talking about them wherever he goes for the past two-and-a-half years.

“Leave what the previous governments have done and focus on what you have to do now,” Afridi suggested to the premier. “God has given you the opportunity, so you can bring about a change.”

Many who voted for Imran Khan in 2013 expected him to reform something, according to Afridi.

