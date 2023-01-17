Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the Pakistan national team, has laid down the foundation stone of what will become a cricket academy in Quetta.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo and members of the Shahid Afridi Foundation also attended the groundbreaking ceremony at Saryab Sports Complex.

Provincial ministers, MPAs, and the Chief Secretary of Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

The Cricket Academy in Quetta is being established as a joint venture between the Government of Balochistan and the Shahid Afridi Foundation to unearth new cricketing talent in the province and will be completed in three months’ time.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in his remarks said that the academy will provide a platform for the youth of the province to show their skills through sports.

“There is no lack of talent among the youth of Balochistan and they are fond of cricket.”

Afridi, meanwhile, thanked the company present for inviting him and conveyed his delight upon visiting the province.

He also promised that the talented players from Balochistan will be given an equal opportunity of representing the national side.

“I wish Balochistan to have its own cricket league,” Afridi added.

The 45-year-old, who also has a cricket academy in Karachi, recently left his post as PCB’s Chief Selector to focus on his charitable causes.