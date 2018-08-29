Shahid Afridi appreciates Najam Sethi for his services to PCB

Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s former flamboyant All-rounder, Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday appreciated Najam Sethi for his tireless services to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Afridi said that Mr Sethi worked day in and day out for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.

“Najam Sethi took charge of the PCB in a time when the board was struck in serious crisis but he handled the situation quite brilliantly,” Afridi stated.

He said that former PCB’s boss made the revival of International cricket in the country possible and worked extraordinarily to take the only cricketing league of Pakistan– the Pakistan Super League (PSL), at new heights.

“The PSL brought revolutionary changes in Pakistan’s cricketing structure and the credit goes to Mr Sethi,” he stated.

Moreover, Afridi talked about Pakistan-India cricket relations and said that cricket must get separated from politics and we all want both the countries to play each other.

“I personally want both the countries to play each other and hopefully the things would get better in near future,”

Meanwhile, he thanked former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected prime-minister, Imran Khan.

Afridi on the other hand wants Pakistan cricket team to beat Arch-rivals India in their upcoming clash of Asia Cup next month.

He said that Sarfraz is a captain with great presence of mind hence he will plan the things accordingly to achieve top-notch result in Asiad.

“Sarfraz knows how to win matches and that is what we all want from him in upcoming Asia cup,” Afridi stated.

Share on: WhatsApp