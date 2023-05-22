Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shahid Afridi and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) current head Najam Sethi are once again at odds over the ODI World Cup issue.

Afridi had reportedly criticised PCB for considering boycotting the upcoming World Cup in India.

I don’t understand why they [PCB] are so adamant and keep saying that we won’t go to India, Afridi was quoted as saying.

Tell your boys to get the trophy; the whole nation stands behind you. It’ll not only be a big win for us but a tight slap on the face of BCCI, the former all-rounder added.

His comments did not sit well with Sethi who clarified in his rebuttal that the decision to travel to India rests with the Pakistani government and not anyone else.

The decision to go for the World Cup is not Shahid Afridi’s, nor is it Jay Shah’s or mine, Sethi reportedly said to BBC.

This decision belongs to the Indian government on their side and the Pakistani government on our side, he further clarified.

The current logjam between the BCCI and PCB is still far from solved with no clear solution in sight. Afridi was one of the very first people to advocate for democracy to solve the issue.

Shahid Afridi enjoyed cordial relations with Najam Sethi when the Management Committee took over the affairs of PCB but that partnership seems to have soured in recent times.