Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi and media superstar Ali Zafar have come to the aid of Pakistani kickboxer Agha Kaleem during his hour of need.

The decorated fighter has fallen on hard times during the ongoing economic crisis which has marred the whole country and was recently seen working at a tea stall to make ends meet.

In need of financial backing to pursue his dreams of winning more glory for Pakistan, his calls were answered by Afridi and Ali Zafar who both pledged their full support for his career.

Agha Kaleem recently shared a video on his Twitter which shows him with the singer/songwriter who refers to Kaleem as a “fighter” and a “champion”.

This comes just days out from when Afridi tweeted in support of Kaleem as well.

We are fully ready to take this responsibility and help you reach milestones in your career inshaAllah. Please reach out to @SAFoundationN and @megastarsleague that has been created for this purpose — I have alerted both teams. They will connect you to the tools you need, Afridi Tweeted.

I have been the all-Karachi champion 10 times, Wushu champion three times, Muay Thai champion twice and national champion three times, Kaleem said during an interview with Geo News.

Athletes of niche sports falling on hard times are not new in Pakistan. Other than cricketers, practitioners of other sports very rarely get to enjoy a life of peace which representing your nation across the globe should guarantee.

This scenario forces many to quit Pakistan for other nations while many who are unable to are forced to live destitute life.

Luckily Pakistan still has heroes like Shahid Afridi who continue to look out for their fellow athletes.