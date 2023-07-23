COLOMBO – Shaheens beat India A by a huge margin of 128 runs in the final to retain ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium here Sunday evening.

In the first edition of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup played in 2019, Shaheens defeated Bangladesh in the final.

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy Read more: https://t.co/HenKaSiNAO#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) July 23, 2023

Player of the match Tayyab Tahir’s sparkling century helped Shaheens to post an imposing total of 352 for eight wickets in 50 overs.

After being put into bat, the openers provided a solid 121-run start. Saim Ayub (59, 51b, 7x4s, 2x6s) was the first batter to return to the hut. His opening partner Sahibzada Farhan (65, 62b, 4x4s, 4x6s) was the next batter to be dismissed with 146 runs on the board.

After the departure of both the openers, Shaheens were in a spot of bother when they lost three wickets in quick succession.

Omair Bin Yousuf (35, 35b,4x4s), Qasim Akram (naught) and captain Mohammad Haris (2, 6b) went back to the pavilion with Shaheens 187 for five in 28.4 over.

At that crucial juncture of the match, Tayyab was joined by Mubasir Khan and the pair stitched 126 runs for the sixth wicket. Right-handed batter Tayyab brought up his fourth List A century off just 66 balls. He was dismissed for 108 off 71 balls, which included 12 fours and four towering sixes.

Mubasir’s 47-ball 35 and cameos from Mehran Mumtaz (13, 10b, 2x4s) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (17 not out, 10b, 1×4, 1×6) helped Shaheens post a mammoth total.

For India A, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag bagged two wickets apiece.

Chasing 353, India A openers got off to a decent start, stitching a 64-run partnership for the first wicket, but once the opening stand was broken, India A were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 40 overs.

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a 51-ball 61, hitting five fours and a maximum.

For Shaheens, Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets for 66, while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim Jnr took two wickets each.

Tayyab, for his century, was named the player of the final.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens beat India A by 128 runs

Pakistan Shaheens 352-8, 50 overs (Tayyab Tahir 108, Sahibzada Farhan 65, Saim Ayub 59, Mubasir Khan 35, Omair Bin Yousuf 35; Riyan Parag 2-24, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2-48)

India A 224 all out, 40 overs (Abishek Sharma 61, Yash Dhull 39; Sufiyan Muqeem 3-66, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 2-26, Mehran Mumtaz 2-30, Arshad Iqbal 2-34)

Player of the match: Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan Shaheens)