Pakistan’s leading pace bowler Shaheen Afridi has dismissed concerns around his drop in bowling speed since returning from a knee injury.

The left-armer maintained that picking up wickets was more important for him than bowling with lethal pace.

Everyone has a view about it [the pace], but I’ve been feeling good. You look at yourself, even if you are bowling 110kmph and taking wickets, you’re feeling good, Afridi said during an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

I took wickets. I give 100% in the field, that matters more. Speed doesn’t matter as much but if there has been a dip, it will improve with time, he added.

Shaheen first injured his knee while fielding during a test match against Sri Lanka. The recovery period kept him out of important bilateral series and the Asia Cup before he made his return during the T20 World Cup.

Unfortunately, he suffered a recurrence of the same injury during the final against England which many believe cost Pakistan the tournament, a fact not lost on him.

Despite the drop in pace, Shaheen remains Pakistan’s main strike bowler as he continues to work back to his previous level. He is currently getting ready to suit up for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality T20 Blast.