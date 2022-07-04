Shaheen Shah joins KP police as honorary DSP, goodwill ambassador

Cricket is one of the most followed sports in Pakistan and cricketers attain celebrity-like status as can be seen in the case of Shahid Afridi. Similarly, his soon-to-be son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ammassed a lot of following since his rise to fame.

The left-arm pacer has appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Department’s “Goodwill Ambassador” to promote a softer image of the police and bridge the trust deficit between the police and the public.

For this, a ceremony was held in Peshawar where Shaheen Afridi was appointed as an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Addressing the people present at the event, Afridi paid tribute to the martyrs of KP police and praised everyone for playing a vital role in ensuring safety of the citizens. Afridi further claimed that since his father was a retired officer of KP police, it can prove to be a thankless job. The left-arm pacer further added that his brother is also presently employed in the department.