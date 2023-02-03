Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s Nikkah Pictures, and videos hit social media

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has finally tied the knot with the daughter of the former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, and the video and pictures are doing rounds online.

The second daughter of the former skipper has exchanged vows with a leading Pakistani bowler in a ceremony held in Karachi.

Spreading like wildfire, the pictures and videos from Nikkah have been storming the internet. It shows Shaheen Shah Afridi and other members sitting on the floor, opting for a traditional Nikah solemnized in presence of several guests and a Mufti.

