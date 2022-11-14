Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan have been recognised for their efforts at the T20 World Cup by the ICC and have been named in the “Team of the Tournament” which was announced following the conclusion of the competition.

The duo were also nominated for the “Player of the Tournament” award after guiding Pakistan to the T20 World Cup final where they fell one step short against England.

Shadab proved to be Pakistan’s only capable all-rounder scoring 98 runs coming at a strike rate of 168.96 with the bat and taking 11 wickets at an average of 15 with an economy rate of 6.34.

Shaheen meanwhile finished the tournament with 11 wickets as well dismissing Alex Hales in the first over of the final to give Pakistan hope but the recurrence of his knee injury while dismissing Harry Brook turned the tie towards England in the final.

Joining Shaheen and Shadab in the T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament are the usual suspects Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Mark Wood from England, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav from India, Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe, Glenn Phillips from New Zealand and Anrich Nortje from South Africa.

Barring any calamitous happenings Shaheen, just 22 years old and Shadab Khan still just 24 years of age look set to be part of many more “Teams of the Tournament” lists.