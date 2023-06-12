Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja among four booked for ‘sedition’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has booked certain Overseas Pakistanis under sedition charges as it extends investigations of the May 9 probe.

In a recent update, Adil Raja, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed Khan and Adil Farooq Raja were accused of inciting people to attack military and public institutions and assets.

A case registered with Ramana Police Station Islamabad on the complaint of a Pakistani Muhammad Aslam resident of G -11 Islamabad was under sedition and terrorism. As per FIR Overseas living abroad were allegedly involved in inciting people to attack on defense and public institutions and to create chaos in Pakistan.

The accused are serving the purpose of hostile and foreign countries agencies. It is worth mentioning here that Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) was already keeping such element under tight supervision and were involved in spreading posts against Pakistan Army and other sensitive institutions on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, etc.

FIA also put the names of such elements on Exit Control List (ECL) to take action against them as they visit Pakistan.

It is recalled that May 9 events caused heavy losses to national assets like GHQ, Corp Commander House, and other installations after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

Mr. Khan was arrested from Islamabad High Court when he appeared in the court and clashes broke out in the country. After that protesters were held from the remote areas of all four provinces and other parts of the country.