Shaheen Foundation awards contract to Interflow

Karachi

Shaheen Foundation PAF has awarded Interflow Group (Pakistan’s biggest media group) with a Rental and Mall management contract for its upcoming mall by the name of Falcon Mall situated on mains Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi next to PAF Information & selection Center. Interflow Group will not only Rental the mall with the right Brand Mix but also operates and handles all aspects of marketing and promotional activities of the mall. Flacon Mall being the only full service Shopping Mall on Shahrah-e-Faisal would include top leading brands, Food court, cinemas and Entertainment area as well. Falcon Malls’ location is right in the middle of Shahrah-e-Faisal so it would cater to vast band of customers from all adjoining areas like Karsaz, KDA Naval Housing Scheme and moreover generally from all over Karachi. Flacon Mall would be pleasant addition to the developing Family Shopping Mall culture in Pakistan.—PR