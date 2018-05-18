Shaheen Air wins ‘best airline’ award

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

In line with its commitment of facilitating passengers, the second national carrier of Pakistan – Shaheen Air International (SAI) has been awarded the ‘Best Airline’ for providing dedicated services during Hajj 2017.

The award was granted to the Chairman of SAI, Kashif Sehbai, by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The award ceremony was held at Directorate of Hajj in Islamabad, where the Federal Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony – Sardar Muhammad Yousuf presented the award to the airline. The Officiating Regional Director of SAI in Islamabad – Tariq Mohiuddin collected the award on behalf of the Chairman, Shaheen Air.

While expressing his views on the occasion, the Chairman of SAI, Kashif Sehbai said, “At Shaheen Air, it is our priority to satisfy the needs of our customers by providing them with the best standards of services in the industry.”

“It is a great honor for us to fly the pilgrims to the holy land of Saudi Arabia, for the blessed endeavor of Hajj, he said, adding, “This award serves as a testimony to our dedication to our country and its people, while we ensure the most comfortable and convenient journey for our passengers. We are thankful to the Ministry for acknowledging our efforts.”

Over the past several years, Shaheen Air has also been awarded a certificate of appreciation and an Excellence Award, by the Directorate General of Hajj in Pakistan, for successfully completing the annual Hajj flight operations.