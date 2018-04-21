Shaheen Air to operate all flights from new Islamabad International Airport

KARACHI : Shaheen Air International (SAI), the second national carrier of Pakistan, will begin all Islamabad inbound and outbound flights from the new Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) starting from the inauguration of the new Airport, May 3.

As Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) have conveyed that the operationalization of IIAP will be on May 3, at 1000 hours.

According to the statement, all Shaheen Air flights will operate from new Islamabad airport for its operations whether inbound or outbound from May 3rd and onwards as per PCAA directives.

Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing officer, SAI said “We requested all our Islamabad bond Shaheen Air passengers to palease confirm their flights from our call center at 021 111 80 80 80 before leaving for airport to avoid any inconvenience”.

With the launch of its flights from IIAP, Shaheen Air will be having a total of 26 domestic and 42 International weekly operational flights from IIAP under its summer schedule.

Having started its operations in 1993 as the first private airline in Pakistan, Shaheen Air currently operates flights to more than 11 international destinations and 08 domestic destinations. The airline on its 25th anniversary also announced the launch of “Shine Miles”, SAI’s loyalty card, along with its revamped website and web application to enable its flyers with a smoother experience.

Orignally published by NNI