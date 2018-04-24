Shaheen Air signs MoU with UBL OMNI

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

In line with its commitment of facilitating passengers, the second national carrier of Pakistan Shaheen Air International (SAI) has joined hands with UBL Omni by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide its customers with cashless and easy mode of payments.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at Shaheen Air head office in Karachi. The MOU was signed between Shaheen Air Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Zohaib Hassan and United Bank Limited (UBL) Group Executive Digital Banking, Sharjeel Shahid.

Shaheen Air, with this collaboration, have enhanced their customer service, as this will enable customers to pay their ticket fare on UBL Omni smartphone application and UBL Omni shops. The airline has set a benchmark in the aviation industry to collaborate with the financial institution of the county and facilitate passengers by giving them exclusive discounts.

The CMO SAI, Zohaib Hassan addressing at the MOU said, “At Shaheen Air, we are constantly putting our efforts to introduce a new dimension of customer-centric products. This facility is one of our effort to facilitate our passengers all over Pakistan. We are the first airline to make an alliance with a financial institution to provide exclusive discounts to our customers. This alliance with UBL Omni will give an ease of payment option to our valued customers, setting our service apart from others.”

Earlier, the airline on its 25th anniversary also announced the launch of “Shine Miles”, SAI’s loyalty card, along with its revamped website and web application to enable its flyers with a smoother experience. Shaheen Air also introduced the mobile app wherein the valued Shaheen Air passengers can check flight schedules, book online and view their booking on their mobile device.