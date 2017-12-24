Shaheen Air to organize aviation conference on progression of industry

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

In line with its vision to promote the aviation industry across the country, Shaheen Air International (SAI) will be organizing a one day conference on the progression of the aviation industry. The conference will be held on December 27, 2017 in Islamabad.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Airforce, Civil Aviation, FBR and Airline partners will be participating in the conference. Higher dignitary from the establishment upfront is expected to be Chief Guest at the conference.

The conference themed “Let’s make aviation better” is an initiative by Shaheen Air to address the various subjects of the aviation industry and work collectively with the aviation authorities and security agencies of the country to achieve new heights, improve domestic and international flights, get more airlines to fly into the country and portray a soft image of the country in the international travel arena.

Commenting on the conference initiative, Kashif Sehbai, Chairman, SAI said “Shaheen Air International is the biggest private and second national carrier in Pakistan. Our vision is to spread the wings across the region with innovative, principled responsible brand of passion.

Through this conference, our purpose is to get all the stakeholders affiliated with the aviation sector on one platform and discuss on various opportunities pertaining to our industry and collectively work to achieve new milestones. It is high time that we focus on the potentials of our aviation sector, travel and tourism and work towards its betterments.