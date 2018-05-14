Shaheen Air inks pact with Silk Bank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In line with its commitment of facilitating passengers, the second national carrier of Pakistan Shaheen Air International (SAI) has signed an agreement with Silk Bank to provide 9 percent discount to bank’s credit card holders on online purchase of tickets. The signing ceremony was held at Silk Bank head office in Karachi where the Chief Marketing Officers of Shaheen Air, Zohaib Hassan and Asim Hafeez Qureshi, Head of Cards Product, Silkbank, signed the agreement in the presence of Nouman Butt, Head of Alliances, Loyalty and New Initiatives, Silkbank along with the Credit Card and Alliances Team. Shaheen Air, with this collaboration, has achieved yet another milestone by adding Silk Bank who have a substantial market share of the Credit Cards, as their 3rd alliance with any bank in the country. The agreement will put both the institutions in a strategic alliance where SAI will offer exclusive 9 percent discount to Silk Bank credit card holders which will be available through online purchases.