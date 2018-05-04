Shaheen Air first private airline to land at new Islamabad int’l airport

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shaheen Air International (SAI), the second national carrier of Pakistan, has become the first private airline to land at the new Islamabad International Airport (IIAP). The airline began all Islamabad inbound and outbound SAI flights from the (IIAP) as its first flight landed at the newly constructed airport on May 3.

SAI is the first private airline to land on the new airport after the IIAP was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday, May 1. The airline also started operations with the inauguration of its new airport ticketing office.

Chief Marketing Officer of SAI, Zohaib Hassan said, “Shaheen Air takes this landmark of Pakistan as an opportunity to provide more value-added services to its loyal customers.”

“We are well aware of our responsibility as a largest private carrier of Pakistan and to honour our commitment with our passengers, we have established our airport ticketing office and boarding counters in a limited time at new IIAP. Shaheen is known for its innovative ideas in the aviation industry and following our legacy, we have more plans for this new airport which will surely benefit our passengers,” he added.

With the launch of its flights from IIAP, Shaheen Air will be having a total of 26 domestic and 42 International weekly operational flights from IIAP under its summer schedule. The airline has welcomed this new initiative of PCAA and is looking forward to similar advanced facilities for other cities too.