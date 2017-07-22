Shaheen Air to commence largest Hajj operations

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Shaheen Air International is geared up to fly the highest number of pilgrims this year for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj. The Hajj operations shall begin from 24th July, 2017 and will transport pilgrims from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad and Quetta. The first Hajj flights will be flown from Faisalabad to Madinah at 0530 hours and from Karachi to Jeddah at 0600 hours – where the pilgrims will be warmly greeted by distinguished guests at respective airports.

In the pre-Hajj operations, a total of 217 flights shall carry more than 49,000 pilgrims from July all through the month of August. Amongst them, 35,000 pilgrims will fly under the Government Hajj scheme while the remaining pilgrims shall undertake the journey on private hajj packages. Moreover, Shaheen Air has dedicated eight aircraft to conduct Hajj operations seamlessly while it is also operating exclusive flights for Government Hajj pilgrims looking to fly out from Quetta and Faisalabad.

Making this auspicious announcement, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Zohaib Hassan remarked: “Shaheen Air is dedicatedly committed to providing remarkable facilities to its valued passengers all over the country and it is indeed a great service to fly pilgrims for the blessed endeavor of Hajj. We are poised to embark on our 7th consecutive Hajj operation, and as Pakistan’s second national carrier, we are ready facilitate the pilgrims in every possible way.”

Last year, Shaheen Air was awarded with a certificate of appreciation and award of excellence by the Directorate General of Hajj – Pakistan upon successful completion of its Hajj operations in the year 2015.