Shaheen Air celebrates silver jubilee

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Shaheen Air International (SAI) has completed 25 years in the air as first private airline of Pakistan, established in 1993. Marking decades of successful operations the Second National Carrier of Pakistan has announced to launch Ice Hockey in the country for the first time. Ehsan Sehbai, CEO, SAI stated, “The last 25 years establish another milestone in our journey ahead, we flew well and are set to glide higher in future. Ice Hockey in Pakistan will engrave our name in history of the nation. Sports has always fascinated the youth, and exploring new possibilities in the field can lead towards unimaginable experiences. Shaheen Air plans to bring national & international talent in this venture. Hockey being the national sport, always remains close to the nation’s heart. Therefore the sport of Ice Hockey can smoothly penetrate in the masses.