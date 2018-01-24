Shaheen Air announces discount offer

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In line with its commitment of facilitating its passengers, Shaheen Air International (SAI) has announced its amazing discount offer, a limited time offer of 5 percent discount on all its basic fares, both domestic and international. The discount can be availed purposefully from Shaheen airport ticketing offices and city ticketing offices exclusively. The offer is valid for all domestic and international flights conducted by SAI. The promotion started from 22nd January 2018 and will be available till an inadequate period. The Chief Marketing Officer of SAI, Zohaib Hassan said, “It gives us immense pleasure to accommodate our esteemed customers. 2018 marks the 25 years Silver Jubilee celebration for the airline and we at SAI strive to deliver the best experience to our passengers on both domestic and international scale.”