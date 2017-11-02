Shaheen Air adds new routes

Staff Reporter

In line with its commitment of facilitating passengers, Shaheen Air International (SAI) has initiated new routes with the first flights starting from 30th October 2017 between Faisalabad & Sharjah, and Lahore & Medina. The airline will be flying to Medina, Sharjah and Jeddah from Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

The first flight between Sharjah & Faisalabad bearing flight number NL798-799 and Medina and Lahore bearing flight number NL703-704 successfully conducted its operations on 30th October 2017. Flights from Karachi to Medina bearing flight number NL707-708 will commence from November 16, 2017, Karachi to Sharjah bearing flight number NL684-685 will start from November 17, 2017 and Faisalabad to Jeddah bearing flight number NL773-774 will commence operations from November 18, 2017.

While expressing his thoughts on this auspicious achievement, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International remarked: “Shaheen Air International is continuously working on increasing its portfolio from every city of the country so that our people can have the comfort of flying anywhere in the world. Our continuous growth has been achieved against all odds and is a testament to our commitment to the local aviation industry and its passengers.”

Earlier, Shaheen Air had modernized its fleet with the inclusion of six Airbus A319s, while one more is expected to join the ranks in 2017.