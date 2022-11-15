Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of Pakistan’s upcoming test series against England and New Zealand following the knee injury he sustained while fielding in the T20 World Cup Final.

He has been advised a two-weeks of rehabilitation following tests conducted on his knee which fortunately cleared him of any serious damage.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, “The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

“Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan.”

“Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff.”

It is the last sentence of that statement which delivers the verdict that PCB will likely not risk their prized asset for the upcoming tours of England and New Zealand.

Shaheen, who suffered the initial injury against Sri Lanka, missed Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign as well but returned for the World Cup and did not look himself before finding his rhythm in the later stages, even making it to the “Team of the Tournament”.

Many in cricketing circles believed he was rushed back from his injury and their worst fears were realised when he left the field hobbling in the final after taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook.

PCB is unlikely to risk that much flak again and will give the 21-year-old ample time for recovery. Haris Rauf is now being touted to replace Shaheen Afridi for the England and New Zealand test series.