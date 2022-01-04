Shaheen Afridi nominated in most categories as shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

LAHORE – Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been shortlisted in five categories for the PCB Awards 2021, which are held to recognise, appreciated and reward high-performing cricketers in a calendar year.

The winners will be announced in a virtual digital show, which will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube and Facebook Channels on Thursday, 6 January 2022, at 7pm PKT.

The 21-year-old left-arm fast bowler has been nominated in Impactful Performance of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories by an independent 10-member jury, which comprised former international cricketers, broadcasters and respected members of the media.

Shaheen had a stellar 2021 across all formats. In nine Tests, he took 47 wickets and backed up with eight wickets in six ODIs and 23 wickets in 21 T20Is. His three for 31 against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has made him one of the four candidates for the Impactful Performance of the Year award.

Run-machine Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Hasan Ali also had a year to celebrate, which is now reflected in their nominations.

While Rizwan has earned nominations for the Impactful Performance of the Year, T20I Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year, Hasan Ali has been shortlisted for the Impactful Performance of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year awards.

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Haris Rauf have been shortlisted in two categories each.

Babar, who won the Most Valuable Cricketer of 2020, has once again been nominated in this category, while his other nomination is in the ODI Cricketer of the Year. Fawad Alam also makes a second successive entry in the Impactful Performance of the Year, while his second nomination is in the Test Cricketer of the Year. Haris Rauf has been shortlisted in the T20I and ODI Cricketer of the Year categories.

For the Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shahnawaz Dahani have been shortlisted. Players born on or after 1 August 1998 or have made international debuts in this calendar year or have played in a minimum of 15 matches in the Cricket Association events and HBL PSL in this calendar year are eligible. Player(s) once nominated in this category, cannot be re-nominated. This means Haider Ali and Mohammad Huraira, despite impressive performances, were not considered as they had been shortlisted last year.

Nevertheless, Huraira has been grouped with Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan and Tayyab Tahir for the Domestic Cricketer of the Year award, while Aliya Riaz, who won the award last year, has been shortlisted along with Anam Amin, Fatima and Nida Dar are in contention to win the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

The winners of the Umpire of the Year and Spirit of Cricket awards will be announced directly on Thursday, 6 January, at 7pm PKT.

SHORTLISTS:

Domestic Cricketer of the Year

Asif Afridi (59 wickets in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Iftikhar Ahmed (1,456 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Mohammad Huraira (986 runs in his debut Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Sahibzada Farhan (1869 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Tayyab Tahir (1,670 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Emerging Cricketer of the Year (Players born on or after 1 August 1998 or have made international debuts in this calendar year or have played in a minimum of 15 matches in the Cricket Association events and HBL PSL in this calendar year are eligible. Player(s) once nominated in this category, cannot be re-nominated).

Arshad Iqbal

Azam Khan

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shahnawaz Dahani

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Aliya Riaz (11 ODIs, 382 runs; 6 T20Is, 94 runs; 364 runs in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Anam Amin (9 ODIs, 15 wickets; 6 T20Is, 7 wickets)

Fatima Sana (13 ODIs, 20 wickets; 3 T20Is, 4 wickets; 6 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Nida Dar (10 ODIs, 363 runs and 6 wickets; 6 T20Is, 95 runs and 7 wickets; 146 runs and 14 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Impactful performance of the year

Fawad Alam (109 v SA, 1 st Test)

Test) Hasan Ali (10-114 v SA, 2 nd Test)

Test) M Rizwan (79* v Ind, T20 World Cup)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-31 v Ind, T20 World Cup)

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Haris Rauf (23 T20Is, 25 wickets)

M Rizwan (29 T20Is, 1,326 runs)

Shadab Khan (18 T20Is, 20 wickets, Eco. 6.64)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (21 T20Is, 23 wickets. Eco. 7.86)

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam (6 ODIs, 405 runs)

Fakhar Zaman (6 ODIs, 365 runs)

Haris Rauf (6 ODIs, 13 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (6 ODIs, 8 wickets)

Test Cricketer of the Year

Abid Ali (9 Tests, 695 runs)

Fawad Alam (9 Tests, 571 runs)

Hasan Ali (9 Tests, 41 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (9 tests, 47 wickets)

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year