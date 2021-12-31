Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan among nominees for ICC Player of the Year award

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed nominations for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year, with Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the list.

“Match-winning knocks, sizzling spells, superhuman efforts and impeccable leadership – the four nominees for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year had a year to remember in 2021,” ICC said in a statement.

The other nominations include England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Root made 1855 runs in 18 international matches at an average of 58.37 with 6 centuries while Williamson smashed 693 runs in 16 internationals at an average of 43.31 with one century.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi took 78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20. His best bowling figures was 6/51.

“The tall Pakistani pacer was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game. He especially had a year to remember in Tests and T20Is, reaching his absolute peak during the T20 World Cup in UAE where he impressed one and all with his sheer speed and skills,” ICC wrote about Afridi.

He would scalp 7 wickets in six matches during the tournament in Pakistan’s run to the semi-final. He ruled the shortest format throughout the calendar year, scalping 23 wickets in 21 matches with his death bowling improving by leaps and bounds.

After a slow start to the year in Test cricket in New Zealand, Afridi burst to life during the home series against South Africa. He continued his brilliant form throughout the rest of the year in the away tours of Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh. Overall, he scalped 47 wickets in only 9 matches at a staggering average of 17.06.

Swing, seam, sheer pace and sizzling yorkers – Shaheen Shah Afridi gave an exhibition of it all in the year 2021.

Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed 1915 runs in 44 internationals at an average of 56.32 with 2 centuries, with 56 dismissals.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89. Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan’s run to the semis during the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan also upped his game in Test cricket, scoring 455 runs in 9 matches at an average of 45.50. Most importantly though, he was consistent throughout the year and played a variety of roles across all formats – be it getting Pakistan off to flying starts in the T20Is or stabilizing things with the lower order in Test cricket.

With some tough assignments coming up in 2022, both home and away, along with a T20 World Cup, Pakistan will again heavily bank upon the ever-dependable Rizwan to leave a mark.