Shaheen Afridi climbs in latest Test ranking; Babar Azam no longer top T20 batter

LAHORE – Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has made gains while skipper Babar Azam faced a downfall in the latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

Afridi has secured the third spot in the Test ranking on the back of his thrilling performance in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh.

Emerging off-spinner Sajid Khan has seed magnificent growth as he jumped 50 places to achieve 49th spot in the Test rankings following his 12-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

In the Test batting rankings, Mohammad Rizwan climbed five places to 18th and Fawad Alam reached 20th spot.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Babar Azam was dethroned by England’s Dawid Malan and South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who are first and second positions, respectively.

Babar Azam moved down to third place with 789 points following his unimpressive performance in the first two T20I matches against West Indies in Karachi.

Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan has retained his fourth spot.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-thrashes-west-indies-by-9-runs-clinches-t20-series/