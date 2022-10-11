Shaheen Shah Afridi has been cleared for a return to the national side after completing his rehabilitation in London, Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

The pacer will join Pakistan’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Brisbane as per schedule on October 15th. He is now eligible for selection for Pakistan’s warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, during which his match fitness will be assessed by the team management.

Shaheen injured his right knee ligaments while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and was ruled out of the Asia Cup as a result. In his absence, Pakistan managed to find another gem in Naseem Shah who was also named in the World Cup squad.

The return of Shaheen Afridi will bolster an already potent pace attack of Pakistan.

“I am super excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches” Shaheen said while speaking to PCB’s website.

“It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit and fire a few thunderbolts.”