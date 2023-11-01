LAHORE- Followed by skipper Babar Azam as the top batter in the cricket world, Shaheen Shah Afridi has also notched the top slot at the international level in bowling.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the latest status of Shaheen Shah Afridi after his remarkable bowling in the match against Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

.@iShaheenAfridi soars up nine spots to become the No.1 ODI bowler for the first time! 📈🌟 With @babarazam258 the No.1 batter, this is the first time since ICC ODI Player rankings were introduced that a Pakistan batter and bowler top the ODI rankings 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wVArMVET09 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2023

At the same time, X reacted to the status of Shaheen Afridi as he became the top trend bowler in the international cricket. The fans have been talking about him and making interesting comments.

ESPNCricinfo also took to X and celebrated the top position of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The 🦅 soars! There's a new No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers 🔝 pic.twitter.com/dDXYLKHL8f — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 1, 2023

