Shaheen Afridi, Ansha celebrate their second wedding anniversary

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi celebrated their second wedding on Tuesday (today).
Shaheen shared a picture with his wife Ansha Afridi on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary along with a heartfelt message for her.
Taking to Instagram, Shaheen Afridi posted a picture with his wife Ansha to mark their second wedding anniversary and wrote a beautiful message alongside it.
Shaheen wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been 2 years with you. I never thought it would be possible to have such deep love and such a special connection with someone but you made it a reality,”.
Shaheen also thanked Ansha for making their lives beautiful and wished her a happy wedding anniversary.
It may be mentioned here that national cricketer Shaheen Afridi got married to former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, on February 3, 2023.
The couple welcomed their first son last year.
