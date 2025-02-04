Shaheen Afridi, Ansha celebrate their second wedding anniversary

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi celebrated their second wedding on Tuesday (today).

Shaheen shared a picture with his wife Ansha Afridi on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary along with a heartfelt message for her.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheen Afridi posted a picture with his wife Ansha to mark their second wedding anniversary and wrote a beautiful message alongside it.

Shaheen wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been 2 years with you. I never thought it would be possible to have such deep love and such a special connection with someone but you made it a reality,”.

Shaheen also thanked Ansha for making their lives beautiful and wished her a happy wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

It may be mentioned here that national cricketer Shaheen Afridi got married to former captain Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, on February 3, 2023.

The couple welcomed their first son last year.