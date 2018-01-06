Shaheed ZAB gave rights to exploited people: VC

Staff Reporter

Founding Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law Qazi Khalid said the Lahore High Court judgment in the Nawab Muhammad Khan Murder case was the worst one in the history which was never quoted either by prosecution or defence in any subsequent case.

He was addressing at the cake cutting ceremony held at SZABUL to commemorate the 90th birthday of former Prime Minister Z. A. Bhutto.

He said had Justice Waheed Uddin Ahmed not fallen ill and not separated himself from the bench hearing the appeal of Bhutto, the fate of the case would have been different.

He said SZABUL was named after Shaheed Bhutto and the students of this university should make up for the injustice done to Bhutto by striving for rule of law and justice in the country.

Qazi Khalid said Shaheed Bhutto, besides giving a constitution to the country, also told the exploited people how to strive for their rights.

He said it was a vision of Z.A Bhutto and his talented daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that each citizen should be given equal opportunities to get a free education.