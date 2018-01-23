Shaheed Yousuf Zangi remembered: Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD : Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK, has paid glowing tributes to the renowned freedom commander Muhammad Yousuf Zangi on his 18th martyrdom anniversary.

He was martyred by Indian troops during a military operation and fighting on January 23, 2000, in a village near Bandipora.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that Muhammad Yousuf Zangi was a dedicated commander of the freedom movement in 1990s who fought bravely for the cause of freedom of Kashmir throughout his youthful life. He said the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain and the people will continue their struggle for freedom of the home land.

In the meantime to commemorate his death anniversary meetings were held across Kashmir by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League to pay tribute to the martyred son of the mother land. Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Arshad Aziz, Gulzar Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad, Arshad Butt and others participated and paid tributes to the martyred leader. The speakers on the occasion vowed to continue the people’s resistance movement for the right of self-determination of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message Muhammad Farooq Rehmani condemned LoC firing by the Indian troops causing loss of civilian lives and properties of the inhabitants of the affected areas of the ceasefire line. He urged on Pakistan and India to resolve their differences peacefully according to the international law and the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

