Shaheed cop’s funeral prayer offered

Rawalpindi

The funeral prayer of head Constable Muhammad Arif, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in the jurisdiction of Bani police station, was offered here on Sunday at Police lines.

Among others, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, SSP (Operation) Ali Akbar Shah, SSP Rawal Division, SSP Potohar Division, SDPO, senior officials, member Civil Society and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

The officers, condoling with the bereaved family, paid tribute to the cop who had laid his life for the safety of citizens and in the line of duty.

Police have registered a case of the attack under sections 324/353/186/34 PPC and 7ATA in Bani police station.

Police team constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Rawal Division has been directed to arrest the attackers.—APP

