Shaheed Bhutto was leader of poor and oppressed people: Murad

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the leader of poor, downtrodden and oppressed people and with his vision and wisdom he made Pakistan a nuclear state.

This he said on Saturday while addressing a gathering of PPP parliamentarians he organized to celebrate 91th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfukar Ali Bhutto here at the CM House. The gathering was also attended by former and sitting ministers, MPAs, advisors and special assistants of the Chief ministers.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto was a brave, courageous and a highly educated leader of Pakistan. He founded Pakistan Peoples Party with the objective to make this country a democratic state in which class system which had eaten into the vitals of this country could be eliminated. “He gave voice to the voiceless and courage to the suppressed and could be eliminated so that poor and downtrodden could participate in had no say in decision making could be eliminated. “Though there was no powerful media in those days even then Shaheed Bhutto brought his party message to each and every person living in small and big cities and in the far-flung areas,” he said and added this was his working style and he [SZB] believed that without participation of people of Pakistan in national decisions true national development could not be achieved.

Mr Shah said that when Shaheed Bhutto had taken over the country was dismembered. “The people of present Pakistan were demoralized, our 99,000 people were arrested by India and India had also illegally occupied our territory in Thar,” he recalled and added Shaheed Bhutto not only inculcated confidence in his nation but with his statesmanship liberated the arrested people and also vacated the land of Thar from India where coal was being excavated these days.

Murad Shah said that it was the vision of Shaheed Bhutto that he created a secular political force in the shape of PPP which was further strengthened and vibrated by Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto. “The message of Shaheed Bhutto’s birth anniversary for party workers is very loud and clear that we should work for strengthening of democracy in Pakistan, render service for poor people and respect humanity irrespective of religion, cast and creed,” he said.

Latter, surahe ‘Fateh and dua’ was offered for Shaheed Bhutto and in a simple ceremony a cake was also cut to celebrate birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Share on: WhatsApp