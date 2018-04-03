Shahbaz’s valid concern

PUNJAB Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has drawn attention towards an issue that could badly impact not only on-going but future developmental activities in the country. During his visit to Bhikki on Sunday, he pointed out that it was duty of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take cognisance of any wrongdoing but this should not be done in a way to create panic, as it would affect the overall national development.

The question that Chief Minister has raised is also agitating the mind of many people as over-activism on the part of the NAB has started affecting the developmental process. This is because frequent summoning of the bureaucrats even on mere suspicion, wild remarks about their conduct and motives and probing of projects and programmes launched in a particular province, ignoring what is happening in other provinces, has raised serious doubts about the campaign of fair and transparent accountability. It is understood that in a democratic set-up political leadership gives policy guidelines while planning and execution of all such projects is done by bureaucracy. Punjab has achieved rapid transformation over the last five years thanks to leadership of Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif who made the bureaucracy to work. Today, there is a marked difference in development of Punjab and other provinces because of the hard work of the CM and his team. However, frequent NAB actions on the plea of investigations into different projects has slowed down progress on many mega projects and party leaders are genuinely complaining that all this is being done to deprive them of taking due credit of their efforts. This amounts to giving clear political mileage to the opponents and PML (N) rivals, who have, otherwise, nothing to demonstrate to the people as far as their own performance is concerned. We have been urging in these columns that both NAB and the judiciary should not indulge in excessive oversight of matters in Punjab only while ignoring KP and Balochistan.

