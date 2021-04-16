Shahbaz’s release halted after objection by judge

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The release of Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif on bail in money laundering case has been halted after one of the judges hearing the matter raised objection.

According to sources, Lahore High Court judge Justice Asjad Javed has expressed disagreement over the ruling of granting bail to PML-N leader, reports a private news channel.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed will now submit separate written verdicts in this regard while the decision on Shahbaz Sharif’s case will now be taken by the referee judge.

Justice Asjad Javed has also informed about his objection to LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan, who in turn has dissolved the bench hearing National Accountability Bureau references.

Sources told that from next week, Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Farooq will hold proceedings on the cases.

On April 14, 2021, LHC had approved bail plea of Shahbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court had directed the authorities to release him from Kot Lakhpat jail over two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.