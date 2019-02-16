Shahbaz’s release good omen: Zardari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday congratulated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif after the latter was released from the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad, which had been declared a sub-jail by the capital administration, the evening before.

The PPP leader termed Sharif’s release a “good omen for democracy”, adding that “it is not reasonable to keep someone in jail merely on the basis of allegations”.

Zardari said “there were no political prisoners during PPP’s government” and that the “politics of allegations ends up damaging the country.”

The PPP co-chairperson also felicitated PML-N office holders and party workers at Shahbaz’s release from detention.

