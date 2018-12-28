Shahbaz’s PAC Chairman appointment challenged in LHC

Lahore

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment as Chairman Public Accounts Committee on Friday has been challenged in Lahore High Court.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved against the appointment of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The petitioner, Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, has named the federal government and National Assembly speaker as respondents in his plea.

In his petition, Advocate Siddiqui states, “Shahbaz is not fit for the position as he is facing corruption allegations.”

Share on: WhatsApp