Shahbaz’s name not placed on ECL yet: Rasheed

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday clarified that PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s name has not been added to the no-fly list.

In a video statement shared on his social media accounts, the minister said the summary forwarded by the interior ministry to place the former Punjab chief minister’s name on the Exit Control List has not yet been received.

“The summary can be received by Monday or Wednesday,” he said, adding that the names of 14 co-accused with the PML-N leader are already placed on the ECL.

“Five members of the Sharif family are absconders in this case and he {Shahbaz Sharif] is Nawaz Sharif’s guarantor,” the minister noted.

Rasheed said the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly was not directly flying to London but wanted to go to Qatar, where he was to complete a 15-day quarantine period, before flying to the UK.