Observer Report

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s blood report shows signs of cancer again, sources said on Friday.

Shahbaz’s medical examination was conducted after he complained of throat ache, sources said.

According to sources, his report indicates signs of Chromogranin A (CgA) and his adenoid cystic carcinoma node level was found to be at 688. The normal level is considered to be 100.

