Shahbaz welcomes parliamentary body for probe into ‘rigging’

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision to form a parliamentary body to probe the allegations of rigging in the July 25 polls.

In a statement, he said a decision was taken today to form a parliamentary body to probe rigging. The formation of the commission in line with his demand is commendable, he added

Shehbaz said the commission’s terms of references (ToRs) and time frame for the probe will be finalised now. He expressed the hope that things will move forward now and the National Assembly proceedings too will move ahead without wasting time.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tabled a motion during the NA session today to form the commission. The motion, which was discussed and approved by the house, authorised the Speaker to constitute a committee to finalize terms of reference (ToRs) with regard to investigation into the allegations of rigging. The committee will be constituted in consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition.

The commission’s head will be appointed after consultation with the premier and body will have equal representation from the treasury and opposition benches.

Meanwhile, responding to the points of the PPP leader, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the committee is being constituted on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan which shows his graciousness. He said Imran Khan had demanded opening of only four constituencies in the wake of 2013 general elections, but the PTI had to protest for it for four years.

The information minister said that the government had accepted the demand of the opposition for the constitution of the committee. Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the opposition benches should not doubt on the intention of the government. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir expressed similar sentiments and demanded that Leader of the Opposition in the NA should be head of the commission.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp