Shahbaz warns millers on sugar rates

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that he has given enough time to the sugar mill owners adding that they will not be given more time now. I shall go to every extent to protect the interests of the farmers, he added.

He said this while presiding over a meeting through video link, here today. The meeting was held to review matters pertaining to payments to the sugarcane farmers.

The Chief Minister expressed his strong indignation over the complaints of deduction in weight and procurement of sugarcane from farmers at lesser rates and issued final warning of 48 hours to the sugar mill owners to mend their ways.

He said that owners of sugar mills buying sugarcane at lesser rates will be arrested and made it clear that if any of his blood relatives has ever been found involved in this matter, then he will also be not let off. He directed that General Managers of the mills found purchasing sugarcane at lesser rates will also be arrested and no leniency will be shown in this regard. He said that any violation of the decided formula with regard to deduction in weight will not be tolerated and implementation of this formula will be ensured in letter and spirit.

He said that concerned Commissioners, DCs, RPOs and DPOs will have to play their effective role to protect the rights of the sugarcane farmers and made it clear that strict action will be taken against the concerned Commissioner, DC, RPO and DPO if any complaint is lodged.

I will not allow anybody to play havoc with the rights of the farmers, he added and directed the Ministers of Agriculture, Industry and Food Departments to stay in the field along with their Secretaries till further orders.

They should ensure implementation of governmental orders. Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Bilal Yasin, Sheikh Allauddin, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Chief Secretary, concerned secretaries, representatives of Sugar Mills Association and Kissan Ittehad attended the meeting from Civil Secretariat while Secretary Agriculture and Secretary Industry participated from Islamabad and Multan, respectively.