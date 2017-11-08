Shahbaz wants wholesome food items for people

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that provision of hygienically made food items to the people is his mission adding that Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is playing an important role in this regard.

The elements involved in the preparation of unhygienic food items deserve no leniency and they rather deserve jail. Adulteration in food items is a heinous crime and provision of edible items to the people according to health standards will be ensured at every cost. If the responsibility is fulfilled with hard work and commitment, then success will be achieved and the people cannot be left at the mercy of any adulteration mafia. The adulteration mafia will not be allowed to play with the human health as the people are very dear to me.

He expressed these views while addressing a videoconference at Civil Secretariat, here Tuesday. The videoconference, which lasted for two hours, held a detailed review of the performance of PFA and its future line of action. The Chief Minister directed that indiscriminate action should be continued against the elements doing adulteration in eatables under the law and added that he will go to every extent to provide the right of quality eatable items to the people. He said that action should be initiated after registration of cases against the owners involved in preparation and sale of adulterated and unhygienic food items.

He said that cultivation of vegetables in contaminated water is equal to playing with the human lives and directed the PFA to continue its action against the people found involved in growing vegetables in contaminated water. He said the elements selling unhygienic items like ghee, cooking oil, milk, tea, spices and other things are a social menace as well as open enemies of the humanity. The elements preparing and selling unhygienic food items will not be allowed to play with the lives of the children for the sake of few coins.

He said that food courts should be constituted for Punjab Food Authority and added that immediate steps be taken to include measures relating to the food safety in the syllabus. The scope of Punjab Food Authority should be extended to the schools of 36 districts of the province maximum by December. He further directed that arrangements should be made for the foreign training of PFA staff and made it clear that training arranged through the sponsorships of food companies will be unacceptable in any way. Punjab government shall provide training to the staff with its own resources.