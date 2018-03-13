Shahbaz wants unity to continue journey of development

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that every tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N government is filled with selfless service to the people and credit goes to the PML-N that it has fetched the country from crises to lead it on the road to progress and prosperity. Similarly, PML-N government has also achieved the historic goal of illuminating the country which was earlier drenched in darkness. A large number of people are benefiting from the mega projects completed by the PML-N government and they are also reaping the fruits of various reforms initiated in different sectors including health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, energy crisis has been overpowered and due to it, the industrial development has been boosted which has created lakhs of new job opportunities in the country. He said that every step is being taken for national development and added that darkness of load-shedding has been done away with by completing energy projects. He said that government has burnt the midnight oil to achieve the goal of a peaceful, prosperous and brightened Pakistan. He said that everyone will have to work with honesty, trust and hard work for national development and observed that every section of the society will have to play its role in this process.

The vibrant nations are not afraid of difficulties rather they face them with bravery and encourage. We all will have to shun our internal differences for taking part in the journey of development so that we could compete with other nations of the world. It is satisfying that Pakistan of today is much better than that of 2013 and the journey of development has been speedily moved forward without any caring. The Chief Minister said that time wasted due to sit-ins and lockdown of Imran Niazi has been compensated with hard work as the sit-in group has left no stone unturned to increase problems for the people.

The Zardari-Imran Niazi duo shows that they have no concern with the development of the people and solution of their problems. The conscious people of Pakistan will bury this anti-development alliance with the power of their votes. He said that PML-N will further accelerate the journey of development and prosperity by achieving success in the next elections. The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to Minister of State for Industries and Production Arshad Leghari who called on him, here today.