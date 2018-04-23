Shahbaz vows to turn Karachi into New York

Meets with Shahi Syed, visits MQM-B HQ; Asks Centre to overcome power crisis

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has vowed to turn Karachi into New York if given an opportunity to govern the Sindh province in upcoming general elections.

The PML-N chief said this while meeting political leaders belonging to different parties after arriving in the city on a two-day visit on Sunday.

Shahbaz said the trip was not aimed at ‘political point scoring’, and warned the masses against ‘Bilawal-House- Bani Gala nexus’.

Expressing disappointment over dismal situation of Karachi’s roads and streets, filled with garbage and being under-construction, the Punjab CM said leaving the once known as the city of lights in this condition was nothing less than a grave crime against its citizens.

Blaming K-Electric for excessive power loadshedding in the city, the PML-N president said the power distributing company had failed to run power generation projects under its control and kept depending on cheap electricity from Wapda. He said there was a dire need to make the K-Electric accountable.

Shahbaz visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) head office in Bahadurabad along with Mushahiddullah Khan and other PML-N leaders. He held a meeting with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other Bahadurabad group members including Khawaja Izhar, Faisal Subzwari and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Accompanied by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair, the Punjab CM also visited Awami National Party (ANP) headquarters in Karachi, Mardan House, where he met president of the party’s Sindh chapter, Shahi Syed.

Talking at this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that he has brought the message of love and brotherhood for Karachi. He said that major responsibility lies on political forces in this current situation so these parties have to play their positive role in dealing with challenges faced by Pakistan as this is time of alliance. While conversing with media and Jirga members at the residence of Shahi Syed, Shabaz said keeping our ego aside we have to work hard for the development of the great city of Pakistan, which is the center of economic activities.

He said that 70 years have passed and time was wasted in speeches and slogans as no practical measure was taken. It’s time to get together and collective efforts should be made to solve problems and challenges the country is facing. He said that in Karachi we have the idea of our political reputation, but if Allah gave us the opportunity, we will remove Karachi’s sadness together with friends and will change its deprivation with happiness. There will be water in every house, improved public transport and will shape infrastructure here. We will bring Green and blue line projects and will also establish Technical University here. He said that in Karachi, people of every region including Muhajir, Pathan, Sindhi, Baluchi, Punjabi are settled so we have to work together for their development.

Shahbaz said, if we still did not give the message of love and respect to the nation and not strengthen the mutual alliance, then no one will be there to remember us in history. As a Pakistani I am here to vow that we will make it South Asia’s New York. He also thanked the hosts for their hospitality.

He assured ANP leader Asfand Yar Wali and other influential of Awami National Party that they will cooperate with them for the development and prosperity of Karachi to bring its lights back. He said that we will work together hands in hand for development and prosperity of Karachi. He said that he came here on the invitation of the ANP leader Shahi Syed to strengthen the relationship of love and respect as it is the dire need of hour to move forward in solidarity for the development of our country and nation by shedding away our ego and personal interests. ANP leader Shahi Syed said at this moment that Shehbaz Sharif has honored him by visiting his house. We stand together against terrorism and corruption.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and other leaders of ANP were also present on the occasion.

Before leaving Lahore for Karachi, Shahbaz Sharif appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to help in bringing an end to load shedding in Karachi.