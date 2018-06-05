Shahbaz vows to serve masses till the last drop of his blood

PML-N parliamentary board meets

Salim Ahmed

President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over PML-N’s parliamentary board meeting of Sargodha division, here today. During the meeting, interviews of different candidates were held for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that PML-N is deep-rooted in the masses and the party has promoted the politics of public service. In fact, PML-N is the largest and most popular political party in the country and public service, honesty, trust and transparency are the glowing hallmarks of the party. The present tenure of the PML-N government was the golden period of our history as the number of projects started and completed by the PML-N led government has no resemblance in the 70 years history of the country. He said that candidates having the passion of public service will be given priority and the PML-N will achieve success with the support of the masses. He pointed out that promises made with the people have been fulfilled by eradicating the menace of load-shedding and terrorism. Similarly, savings to the tune of billions of rupees in different development projects is another achievement of the party, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that promises made with the people in the party manifesto have been fulfilled and the masses will make the politics of public service a success in the upcoming elections. He said that PML-N leadership has worked very hard to serve the people and due to the untiring efforts made by the government, Punjab province is leading other provinces with regard to development and prosperity. Shahbaz Sharif vowed that he will continue to serve the masses till the last drop of his blood and added that no one can sever his relation with the people. The projects completed in our tenure are an example of its own. On the contrary, he said the political opponents remained engrossed in making hollow claims and did not serve the masses. After a passage of five years, the PML-N is proudly standing with its head high in the court of the public, concluded Shahbaz Sharif.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal and provincial ministers including Kh. Saad Rafique, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ch. Tanvir, Ahsan Iqbal and others attended the meeting.