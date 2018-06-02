Shahbaz vows to launch new projects if given another chance

Staff Reporter

Lahore

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that new projects will be launched and every city will be renovated if another opportunity is accorded by Almighty Allah to rule the province. Talking to former assembly members, local bodies representatives and PML-N leaders who called on him here on Friday, Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was moved on the road to progress during five years and load shedding is negligible due to energy projects set up by the PML-N government. He said that electricity is available despite hot weather. He said that mega projects have revolutionized the social sector and health culture has been totally transformed. All DHQ hospitals had been revamped; new blocks are constructed and best medicines are provided in government hospitals, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that pivot of our politics is public service and we have worked hard for five years for the welfare of the people.